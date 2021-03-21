Nitish directs officials to ramp up Covid testing, stay alert ahead of Holi

With the Covid-19 numbers gradually rising in Bihar amid apprehensions of a second wave of the pandemic, chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar Saturday directed health officials and district magistrates to be alert anticipating a surge in number of people returning home to celebrate Holi. The CM also reiterated that schools will remain open in the state.

“People of Bihar live in all parts of the country. They will come to their native places during Holi. We need to keep a special eye on people coming by trains, flights, buses and ensure that they are tested once they reach here,” said Kumar, while holding a review meeting with health officials and district magistrates of all districts on Covid scenario.

Kumar asked to track people’s travel history and alert all those who come in contact with them. The chief minister said that at least 70% of all Covid tests should be conducted through RT-PCR and reports should be made available within 24 hours. “Ensure that limited number of people participate in any festival or celebrations and Covid guidelines are strictly followed,” said Kumar.

He said since the situation in Bihar was not as alarming, therefore the schools won’t be closed. “The schools will remain open, and studies will continue. The schools will take all necessary precautionary steps,” he said and asked the health department officials to speed up the vaccination process further.

Earlier the state government cancelled the leaves of all doctors and health workers till April 5 with immediate effect. Those on leave have also been asked to report to duty as soon as possible. However, those on maternity and study leave have been excluded from the purview of the order.

On March 17, following an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation across the country, Kumar said while the “situation in the state was under control, but we should be careful”.

Earlier, the state government had made it mandatory for those travelling to Bihar from Kerala, Punjab and Maharashtra to show their RT-PCR test report.

“Passengers without report will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival and anyone testing positive for the disease will be sent to isolation centres,” said the government’s order.

Principal secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit said micro containment zones and control rooms in all districts will see 100% Covid-19 tests. He said that total active cases in the state were 436 in number and the recovery rate was at 99.24% as against the national average of 96.26%. “As against the average national death rate of 1.36% of Covid patients, Bihar has an average of 0.59%,” he added.