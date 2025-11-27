Nitish job push: Integrated calendar by Jan, GAD to take it forward

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has instructed all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates and offices under police headquarters to submit the requisition for all kinds of vacancies to the General Administration Department (GAD) latest by December 31, 2025. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inspects Mithapur Mehuli-Punpun Path and Mithapur to Chiraiyatand flyover at Mithapur in Patna, on Thursday (Santosh Kumar/HT)

In a post on X, which is the sole means of CM’s interaction, Kumar said after scrutinising the requisitions at the earliest, the GAD would send them to the commissions concerned.

GAD is under Nitish Kumar and the move indicates the Nitish government’s resolve to carry on with the momentum of large-scale recruitment post election also.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to give jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth in the next five years, Kumar said the government had started working with speed and taken many concrete steps soon after the new government was sworn in to achieve the target.

Kumar said all the recruiting agencies and commissions had been directed to publish an integrated calendar for the whole year in January 2026, with all the necessary information, clearly mentioning the date of publication of advertisement, tentative date of exam and results.

“No matter how many phases the exams are conducted in, the period from advertisement publication to final results should not exceed one year. All the exams should be conducted in a transparent and fair manner,” he said.

The CM also directed the authorities concerned to take prompt and stern action for checking use of unfair means in competitive exams and fix accountability in case of any malpractice.

“The guilty should face the law in the fast track courts for punishment. Directions have also been issued for increasing online exam centres for Computer Based Tests (CBTs) to ensure timely and smooth conduct of exams to provide youth the opportunity,” he added.