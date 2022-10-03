Nitish to attend function in Nagaland on JP birth anniversary

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will visit Nagaland on October 11 to take part in a programme to mark the birth anniversary of socialist Jayprakash Narayan.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, president of Janata Dal-United, to which Kumar belongs, confirmed the CM’s scheduled visit.

JD-U sources said Kumar would visit the state to attend All Nagaland Bihari Conference (ALBC) scheduled that day at Dimapur District Sports Complex (DDSC), the first such conference organised by Nagaland Bihari Samaj, Bihari Kalyan Samiti and Matri Foundation, Nagaland, to commemorate the 120 th birth anniversary of Jayprakash Narayan.

JD-U leaders familiar with the tour plan said the conference was being organised to also acknowledge the contribution of natives of Bihar in the political and economic sphere in Nagaland ever since the days of JP, who came all the way from Bihar to work for peace in Nagaland.

Singh said the chief minister’s visit would be purely non-political and he would not meet representative of any political party, adding that he would be returning the same day itself.

Meanwhile, Singh attacked political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj padyatra, which started in Bihar from Sunday. “He is working on the agenda of BJP,” he said.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday, Kishor had said that nothing has changed in Bihar for the last 30 years.

“For how many days has Prashant Kishor lived in Bihar in the last 30 years? One who stays in Bihar will see how much development has happened. Even a child in the state is aware of the changes and development works that took place in state,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON