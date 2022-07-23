Now, RJD’s Jagdanand likens PFI to RSS
Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh on Saturday likened Popular Front of India (PFI) to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a comment similar to the one made by Patna police chief M S Dhillon days ago following the arrest of alleged PFI members from Bihar capital.
“Their (PFI) organisation is like the RSS. They also want to serve their community, but why do you call them anti-nationals?... Whenever dangerous people are arrested by security forces for being Pakistani agents, all of them are found to be related to RSS and Hindu community,” Singh told reporters.
“Fearing the growing power of RSS, a community has formed an organization on the same lines to protect its members, and you call them terrorists, anti-national. Some people whose relatives have settled in Pakistan make calls there and talk to their them, and they are labelled as terrorists. Is it treason to talk to your relative?” he said.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which regards RSS as its ideological mentor, reacted strongly to his statements. “He is also talking like an anti-national. Don’t stoop to such low levels just for vote. RSS is a very old nationalist organization,” said BJP Bihar spokesperson Arvind Singh.
9-year-old boy dead due to electrocution in Ulhasnagar
A nine-year-old boy who went to swim in a fountain in Ulhasnagar with The boy, Vinod Parivar's friends died due to electrocution after his hand touched an electric pole on Friday evening. Vithalwadi police are investigating the matter and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation officials are trying to find out the fault and the person responsible in the matter. The boy, Vinod Parivar, was a Class 3 student and a resident of camp No. 4.
Photographer seeks funds to repair bad condition of road in Kalyan
Irked with the bad condition of the Ashele Manere Road in Kalyan, a resident has put up a huge banner on the roadside asking people to contribute money for road repair works as the authorities are not spending any money on it despite several complaints by the residents. Rupesh Sasane, 33, a photographer by profession and who lives in Krishnagar of Ashele Manere village, has been clicking pictures of the pothole-filled road every year.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to supply treated sewage water to industrial units in MIDC
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will supply treated sewage water from its tertiary treatment plants (TTPs) to the industrial units located in the MIDC region. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has assured that the plan would be implemented in a month. NMMC has set up a 20MLD capacity TTPs at Koparkhairane and Airoli. NMMC has signed a MoU with MIDC to supply treated water to the Trans-Thane Creek industrial area units.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation makes special offers to attract people to take booster doses against Covid
In order to attract youth to get their booster dose, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has planned to introduce some freebies at the new vaccination centres. While around 12.39 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have got both the doses, 13.82 lakh have got their first dose and only 1.15 lakh have received the booster. With the opening of all the schools, the challenge the corporation is facing is the lack of centres for vaccination.
BMC spends ₹3 lakh a day on beach cleaning, expenditure up 144% in five years
Mumbai: As it makes efforts to keep up with the growing amounts of trash accumulating on city shores, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has spent an average of ₹3 lakh per day on beach cleaning over the last five and a half years. Data available from the solid waste management department also shows that the corporation's expenditure on this task has escalated exponentially, rising by 144% in five years between 2017 and 2021.
