One held for creating fake parliament entry pass

The crime branch of Delhi police raided Gopalganj’s Purani Chowk locality on Saturday and arrested a cyber cafe owner on charges of creating a fake parliament entry pass by scanning the card issued to JD (U) MP from Gopalganj Alok Kumar Suman.

Police said that Mahesh Kumar was nabbed after the arrest of Bablu Arya, who is said to be the personal assistant of Bihar mining minister Janak Ram. A police source in the Delhi crime branch, on condition of anonymity, said that the Gopalganj MP had on September 3 this year filed a complaint with the speaker Om Birla as well as Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana that someone made and used fake entry pass of parliament by scanning his original pass. The MP suspected that an unidentified man also misused his letterheads between June 3, 2019, and June 2, 2020, on the pretext of being the MP’s assistant.

Acting swiftly, the crime branch of Delhi police lodged an FIR and first arrested Bablu Arya. During the interrogation, he revealed the name of Mahesh, who was arrested on Saturday. Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar confirmed the arrest of Mahesh Kumar and said that the Delhi police have taken him into custody for further investigation of the case.

