Oppn RJD set to field candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar

Even though short of six legislators less than required, the main Opposition party -- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -- seems to ready to field its candidate for one seat out of five seats in upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, party leaders have said. Rajya Sabha

In current equation, the RJD will manage to win the seat if all five AIMIM MLAs and one BSP legislator support its candidate.

“We will surely put up a candidate . Numbers do not matter for us as we are confident that one seat would go to the Opposition,” said a senior RJD leader, close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He said that the party would announce its candidate soon and nomination papers would be filed on or before the last date of nomination on March 5.

The RJD leaders claimed that seven constituents of INDIA bloc, having 35 MLAs, would manage to cobble support from other like-minded parties, including AIMIM and BSP, in case there is a contest, if the ruling NDA puts five candidates against five vacancies.

“ We are hoping that there is no contest, Incase, it happens, we will surely face the polls and ensure that one seat is won,” said another RJD leader. However, the AIMIM in Bihar, having five MLAs, has so far maintained that INDIA bloc or other Opposition parties should back its candidate as a joint Opposition candidate for one RS seat.

On the other hand, the NDA allies have indicated that the coalition would put up candidates for all five seats and win them easily, though winning the fifth seat would require support of three additional MLAs against the NDA’s total tally of 202 MLAs in the 243 member house. Four seats would be easily won by the ruling NDA as securing one seat would require 41 votes of MLAs

JD(U) national working president and MP Sanjay Jha and Ashok Choudhary, rural works minister in the state government, have claimed that the NDA would win all five seats. “The JD(U) will put two candidates and the nominees will be decided by our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. We will win all five seats,” said Jha.

Incidentally, though the seat sharing of the RS seats have not been finalised in the ruling NDA, allies like Lok Janshakti Party ( RV) led by union minister Chirag Paswan have dropped hints that it is keen on getting one seat . Party’s senior leader and PHED minister Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the party is keen that LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan’s mother Reena Paswan be given a ticket to enter the Rajya Sabha in the biennial polls to the upper house of Parliament.

“ A decision on this would be taken by our party national president soon,” Singh said, while talking to the media.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections for 37 seats across 10 states are scheduled to be held on March 16. To mention, the outgoing RS members whose expiry of term has necessitated the polls include Amarendra Dhari Singh and Prem Chand Gupta from the RJD, Harivansh Narayan Singh, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha , Ramnath Thakur , union minister ( both from the JD(U)) and Upendra Kushwaha, chief of Rashtriya Lok Morcha ( RLM), a key ally in the NDA coalition.