Patna University likely to postpone exams as V-C, two professors test +ve

Panic gripped Patna University (PU) premises after vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

Besides, two professors of Magadh Mahila College and one of Patna Science College have also been tested Covid-19 positive. Following the incident, students seemed worried over their coming exams and health safety of hostel students.

Nishant Kumar, vice president of Patna University Students’ Union, raised concern on students’ well-being amid rapidly rising Covid-19 cases.

He said, “We demand Covid-19 test of all such students and staff who came in close contact of the V-C in past three days. The varsity administration should identify such people and conduct Covid-19 test at the earliest, else they will spread the virus. Besides, we also demand exam postponement considering health safety of students.”

PU has scheduled final exam of third-year students from April 27. Officials shared that they have heightened Covid-19 preventative measures to curb the transmission of virus.

PU’s registrar Col Manoj Mishra said, “We have asked those staff who have shown mild symptoms to go for Covid-19 test. We are coordinating with the district administration for conducting test of all staff. We have thoroughly sanitised the university campus. Security personnel are vigil to ensure all entrants wear face mask and maintain social distancing.”

“As a part of Covid-19 protocol, we have already restricted entry of general visitors. Working hours for professors and staff will be curtailed”, he added.

PU has already instructed its students to fill exam forms through online mode rather physically visiting the college campuses.

When asked about decision on final exam, Mishra said, “We are considering to postpone the final exam of third year students by a week or 10 days. However, the decision has not been finalised yet.”

Recently, 22 students of Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) also tested Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Patliputra University and Nalanda Open University has also restricted entry of students and guardians for routine work till April 18 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.