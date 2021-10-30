Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna: Inspector’s properties raided in DA case

Additional director general (EoU), N H Khan, said a DA case of ₹2.3 crore was lodged against Sharma with the EOU police station in Patna on Saturday and search orders were obtained from the court concerned.
EOU teams raided Sharma’s paternal residence at Maker in Saran, official residence at Jakkanpur and two flats in the state capital bought in his wife’s name. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:46 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna

Sleuths of Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Saturday raided the official and residential premises of police inspector in Patna and Saran districts in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The inspector, Kamlesh Sharma, is currently posted as the station house officer of Jakkanpur police station in state capital Patna.

Additional director general (EoU), N H Khan, said a DA case of 2.3 crore was lodged against Sharma with the EOU police station in Patna on Saturday and search orders were obtained from the court concerned.

Sharma, a 1994-batch sub-inspector, who was promoted as inspector on March 4, 2014, has served as SHO in Patna, Gaya, Banka, Nalanda and Bhagalpur districts.

EOU teams raided Sharma’s paternal residence at Maker in Saran, official residence at Jakkanpur and two flats in the state capital bought in his wife’s name. Besides, EoU also seized 92.80 lakh in the bank accounts of Sharma and his wife Rashmi. The agency said 11 bank accounts, investments in post office and life assurance papers were seized during the search.

“The search operation is over and the scrutiny of the seized documents will be done by the investigators,” the officer said.

