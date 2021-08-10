Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna’s Hardinge Park to have new rail terminal
patna news

Patna’s Hardinge Park to have new rail terminal

The railways will build four platforms on the Hardinge Park side of Patna junction to facilitate smooth running of mainline-electric-multiple-unit (MEMU) trains
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Indian Railways, Rail, Trains, Train, Railway Track, photo by Rajkumar on 22 June 2009 (Rajkumar)

Decks have been cleared for the construction of a new rail terminal at Hardinge Park, known as the old bus stand, barely 900 metres west from the Patna junction.

The railways will build four platforms on the Hardinge Park side of Patna junction to facilitate smooth running of mainline-electric-multiple-unit (MEMU) trains.

The railways plans to build two pairs of double-discharge (DD) platform. A DD platform has platforms on both its flanks. The railways proposes to terminate and originate all its local passenger trains from the DD platforms.

This would de-congest traffic on Patna Junction, said a railway official.A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Railway Board, New Delhi, for final approval. The official said that the Hardinge Park side would be an ideal place for DD platforms.

A senior official the railways said there was a proposal to build three DD platforms and one multi-purpose platform on the Hardinge Park side at a cost of several crores of rupees.

Under the new plan being finalised, all trains originating from north Bihar, Patliputra and Digha stations will terminate at the Hardinge Park side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP