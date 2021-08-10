Patna’s Hardinge Park to have new rail terminal

Decks have been cleared for the construction of a new rail terminal at Hardinge Park, known as the old bus stand, barely 900 metres west from the Patna junction.

The railways will build four platforms on the Hardinge Park side of Patna junction to facilitate smooth running of mainline-electric-multiple-unit (MEMU) trains.

The railways plans to build two pairs of double-discharge (DD) platform. A DD platform has platforms on both its flanks. The railways proposes to terminate and originate all its local passenger trains from the DD platforms.

This would de-congest traffic on Patna Junction, said a railway official.A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Railway Board, New Delhi, for final approval. The official said that the Hardinge Park side would be an ideal place for DD platforms.

A senior official the railways said there was a proposal to build three DD platforms and one multi-purpose platform on the Hardinge Park side at a cost of several crores of rupees.

Under the new plan being finalised, all trains originating from north Bihar, Patliputra and Digha stations will terminate at the Hardinge Park side.