Pavan Varma meets Nitish, dismisses buzz of return to JD(U)
Pavan Varma had fallen out with Kumar over the latter’s ambivalence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Bill, which JD(U) had supported in both houses of Parliament.
Pavan Varma, the diplomat-turned-politician who had served as a national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United) until his expulsion from the party in 2020, met Bihar chief minister and the party’s de facto supremo Nitish Kumar on Monday night, fuelling speculation of his return to the party.
Varma, a former Rajya Sabha member from JD(U), recently quit the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which he had joined months ago.
“My meeting with Nitish ji was a courtesy call. We have been old friends, notwithstanding political differences that may have emerged from time to time. We have personal relationship and I respect him. Even after my expulsion from JD(U), we talked and met,” Varma said on Tuesday about his meeting with Kumar.
The former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, however, said he had no plans to join any political party as of now. “I came to congratulate him after he became leader of the new alliance and for his efforts to forge opposition unity, which is a praiseworthy step,” he said.
“Nitish ji and I have to decide on what will be my cooperation in this. But, this has not been talked about yet,” he said.
The former diplomat had expressed his strong opposition on the issue and even shared details of conversations with the Bihar CM wherein the latter, then in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had expressed “his discomfort over the BJP’s Hindutva politics”.
Varma, along with election strategist Prashant Kishor, was expelled from the party in 2020.
Varma’s meeting with Kumar has also sparked speculation that he could act as a bridge between Kumar and Kishor, who, of late, has been trading barbs with the chief minister.
Kishor is currently on statewide tour in Bihar as part of his public outreach programme.
Varma is said to have introduced Kishor to Kumar in 2018 and the buzz is that he has been assigned the task of “winning back” the election strategist.
Varma, however, dismissed the speculation. “It is true that I keep on talking and meeting Kishor, but it is for the two (Kishor and Kumar) to decide on the issue,” he said.
Punjab AAP MLAs offered ₹25 cr each to topple Mann govt, alleges minister
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday made a sensational claim alleging that under the BJP's “Operation Lotus”, it is offering Rs 20-25 crore each to AAP MLAs in a bid to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state. Cheema told reporters that the BJP had approached some of AAP legislators in the state, adding that seven to 10 AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of money and ministerial positions.
Former MNS functionary arrested for raping woman by promising her a ticket in BMC elections
Mumbai The VP Road police have arrested a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party functionary for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman under the pretext of giving her a ticket for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections slated to be held later this year. Vrushant Wadke, 38, was arrested on Monday night on the charges of rape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Neelotpal, said. She separated from her husband in 2010.
'Over 200 BJP workers injured': Suvendu on party's 'Nabanna Cholo' protest
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that more than "200 workers" were injured during the party's 'Nabanna Cholo' protest which turned violent in Kolkata on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Adhikari was detained in Kolkata while he was trying to visit Santragachi during the party's massive protest march to state secretariat 'Nabanna' over alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government.
Price rise: Punjab brick kiln owners suspend sales in protest against Centre
Punjab brick kiln owners are observing a six-day strike since September 12 against the Centre for increasing the goods and service tax on bricks from 5% to 12% besides a sharp hike in coal prices. The Punjab brick owners' association has announced that sales at all 2,700 brick kilns across the state will remain completely suspended during the strike.
23 ABVP members start hunger strike at PU
As many as 23 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad started a hunger strike at the Student Centre (Stu-C) of Panjab University on Tuesday demanding fulfilment of their demands including appointment of regular teachers. ABVP's PU president Amit Punia said, “Many departments of the university have mostly guest faculty, resulting in deteriorating quality of education.”
