Bihar: Narcotic substances worth 50 lakh seized, 7 arrested near Indo-Nepal border

The Araria police in Bihar on Monday evening seized ₹50 lakh worth of banned substance smack (heroin) and arrested seven people aged below 25 years near the Indo-Nepal border in Jogbani.

Araria superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Singh told media persons that a team of police, led by Forbesganj sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Khusroo Siraz, raided a house based on a tip-off and arrested one person and six more later on Monday evening.

The police seized smack, firearms, banned cough syrup besides cash in both Indian and Nepalese currencies. The price of the seized narcotic substance is over ₹50 lakh in the international market. The police will nab more persons involved in the drugs racket within the next few days based on the intel received from the arrested peddlers, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sagar Sah, Sawan Sah, Sanjay Sah, Md Gulab, Abhinandan Kumar, Md Shamshad and MD Ashiq – all residents of Jogbani.

The police seized 261.7 grams of smack, 3.89 lakh in Indian currency, 1.44 lakh in Nepalese currency, one loaded country-made pistol, four bikes and 201 bottles of ‘cough syrup’, each measuring 100ml.

The Araria police claimed that it was a big haul, and it would help police crackdown on drug peddlers in the Seemanchal and Kosi regions.

“Smack is the new chemical drug that’s a rage especially among the youth and children, not only in Seemanchal and Kosi divisions, but also the whole state,” a senior Araria police officer told HT.