Prashant Kishor takes jab at Nitish Kumar, JDU over Kurhani bypoll defeat

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor criticised Bihar chief minister and his ex boss Nitish Kumar on Saturday afternoon after the state's ruling alliance - the 'mahagathbandan' led by his Janata Dal (United) - lost the Kurhani Assembly bypoll to former allies Bharatiya Janata Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kishor - on a 3,500 km-long padayatra in the state - said the defeat reflected voters' anger against 'rampant corruption' and Nitish Kumar and his JDU, which dumped the BJP in August and re-allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

"People are not happy with performance of 'mahagathbandan'... have been interacting with people over the past several days and I can say with full confidence they are fed up with rampant corruption... "

"The bypoll result is a reflection of people's anger against Nitish Kumar."

READ | On Nitish Kumar's jobs promise, Kishor warns: 'Fulfil or face gherao'

Kishor - who debuted in politics as Nitish's No 2 but was sacked for public takedowns of the CM - declared he ‘can’t walk without security even in a village'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Angry protests greeted Nitish Kumar when he launched his poll campaign in Kurhani two days before polls. As he reached the venue, protestors created ruckus... shouted slogans... flung the chairs... "

"Anger against the CM can be seen everywhere," Kishor said.

READ | Ex RJD MLA from Kurhani seeks Nitish’s ouster after BJP wins

Kishor and Nitish Kumar have had a fiery relationship over the past few years, with each taking pot-shots at the other.

In October the poll strategist blasted the chief minister as 'delusional' and 'politically isolated' after he was dismissed as an agent of the BJP. Last month Kishor predicted the 'mahagathbandan' would not survive till the next election.

The BJP - which was part of the ruling alliance till August, when Nitish severed ties and reunited with Lalu Yadav's RJD - claimed Kurhani by over 3,000 votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bypoll was the first election since that break-up and has been viewed by the BJP as victory in a test of strength between itself and the 'mahagathbandan'.

Kishor is on a 'Jan Suraj' yatra to bring people together on a 'democratic platform' and is widely seen as a precursor to his re-entry into active politics.

With input from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON