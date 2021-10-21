President Kovind attends event to mark 100-yrs of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday attended a function organised here to mark the centenary of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Bhavan, the sprawling building that accommodates the two houses of state legislature and has been a witness to many a historic legislative business and debate.

On the occasion, Kovind planted a sapling of Bodhi tree and laid the foundation for a commemorative pillar. According to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, the pillar would be around the same height as the imposing 100-year-old building and will be adorned on top with a metallic replica of the Bodhi Vriksh, the tree under which Gautam Buddha had attained enlightenment over two millennia ago.

Later, the President addressed a symposium on the theme "debate in the legislature is at the root of parliamentary democracy". In his speech, Kovind fondly recalled his association with the state, his nearly two-year-long gubernatorial stint in Bihar before getting elected to the highest constitutional post.

He paid glowing tributes to the contributions of Sachchidanand Sinha, the first president of the Constituent Assembly, in getting statehood for Bihar, formerly a part of the Calcutta presidency.

The President also recalled that late Jagjivan Ram, the tallest Dalit leader of his generation who rose to the post of the deputy prime minister, had started his political career as a member of the Bihar legislative assembly.

Earlier, in his address, Governor Phagu Chauhan expressed dismay over declining standards of debates in legislative bodies and frequent disruptions by agitated members. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had famously supported Kovind’s candidature in presidential elections, said it was a matter of pride for Bihar that one of its former governors was now occupying the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Although Dr Zakir Hussain had served as a governor of Bihar before getting elected as the President, he had been the vice president in between. But Kovind's achievement is rare in that he became the President straight away. Nonetheless, we have fond memories of him and always consider him to be a Bihari," said Kumar.

Others who spoke on the occasion included assembly speaker and acting chairman of the legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh. Conspicuous by his absence was leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav who was slated to speak just before the chief minister. "I received and greeted the President upon his arrival at the airport on Wednesday.

Because of commitments in Kusheshwar Asthan where assembly by-poll campaign is underway, I will not be able to attend the function at the Vidhan Sabha," Yadav said in a tweet.