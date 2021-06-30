Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna News
patna news

Property dealer, dog shot dead in Muzaffarpur

Armed assailants on Wednesday shot dead a man and a stray dog in Muzaffarpur, the police said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Armed assailants on Wednesday shot dead a man and a stray dog in Muzaffarpur, the police said.

The incident took place on Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur National Highway in an area under Ahiyapur police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Nawal Kishore Singh, brother of district board member Srinarayan Singh, who had also unsuccessfully fought the 2020 assembly polls. Nawal Kishore was into property deals.

Police recovered seven empty cartridges from the crime spot. Citing a CCTV footage, they said the two suspects, riding a motorcycle, were tailing Nawal Kishore, also on a bike, and intercepted him on the highway. They shot him multiple times and also shot a stray dog that started barking during the incident.

The canine ran a few metres and collapsed, said Ramsagar Shah, who runs a tea stall near the spot.

Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant said hunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

