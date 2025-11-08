Rahul Gandhi’s shop will be shut after Bihar polls: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dukaan’ (shop) will be shut in Bihar as the INDIA bloc will be wiped out in the assembly polls, and added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government in the state by securing 160 seats in the 243-member House. Supaul, Nov 08 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally in Bihar’s Supaul on Saturday. (@AmitShah / X)

“Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dukaan’ will be shut in Bihar as the INDIA bloc will be wiped out in the polls... NDA will form the government by securing 160 seats in the 243-member House,” Shah, who addressed back-to-back election rallies in Purnea, Katihar and Supaul on Saturday, said, apparently taking a dig at Gandhi’s “shop of love in the market of hatred” phrase.

Shah alleged that Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav were “hell-bent” on making Bihar’s Seemanchal region a “den” of infiltrators, and asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.

“Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country,” he added.

With a day left for campaigning to end for the second phae, two union ministers and two BJP chief ministers campaigned in Bihar for NDA candidates on Saturday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh categorically refuted claims by Grand Alliance leaders that Nitish Kumar would not be the next chief minister in Bihar.

Addressing an election rally in favour of BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh at Ramgarh on Saturday, Singh said that the NDA will form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority. The government led by Nitish Kumar will remain in power.

Singh said, “You must have seen the Jungle Raj government when it was said every now and then– ‘Come to Bihar, we will shoot you in the head’. However, the government led by Nitish Kumar has changed the perception of Bihar in the country and the world. India is progressing rapidly. We will all see a developed India by 1947, but a developed Bihar is essential for this.”

Singh said that he was amazed by the talent and ingenuity of Bihar. The government will provide employment to every skilled and capable person. We will build 100 cottage industry parks and defence corridors where cannons and missiles will be manufactured.

Attacking Tejaswi Yadav, he said “Some are saying we will provide jobs to every household. Bihar’s budget is 3 lakh crore rupees, but where will the 13 lakh crore rupees come from for salaries?”

A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s praising words of PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reciprocated the gesture and lauded Kumar’s leadership in transforming Bihar during his rule for two decades during a rally in Bihar’s East Champaran.

On Friday, Kumar thanked Modi for helping the state. “I salute the Prime Minister for all this. You know that he keeps roaming all over Bihar and is helping on behalf of the government and if any problem arises then he helps for that too. Apart from the work of the state, Bihar is progressing a lot with the cooperation of the central government,” said Kumar, while addressing a rally at Paharpur in East Champaran district, while seeking Charag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (RV) Raju Tiwari for Govindganj seat.