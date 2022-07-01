Home / Cities / Patna News / Rain-fed rivers wreak havoc in northeast Bihar
patna news

Rain-fed rivers wreak havoc in northeast Bihar

WRD officials, however, said embankments along the major rivers are safe but under pressure and that there is no immediate threat of flooding.
The Kosi river was flowing above the danger levels at Basua in Supal by one metre and 10 cms at Baltara in Khagaria. (HT Archives)
The Kosi river was flowing above the danger levels at Basua in Supal by one metre and 10 cms at Baltara in Khagaria. (HT Archives)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 11:02 PM IST
Copy Link
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Rain-fed rivers flowing from Nepal are wreaking havoc in many areas in north-east Bihar following moderate to heavy rains in the foothills of Himalaya over the past one week, water resources department (WRD) officials said.

River Parmar, which is a tributary of Mahananda, has flooded a portion of National Highway 327 near Zero Mile in Araria town, while scores of village of Basantpur panchayat have been left disconnected with the district headquarter.

Other major rivers, including Bagmati, Kosi, Mahananda and Kamla Balan, have jumped the danger level (DL) at different stretches of their courses.

WRD officials, however, said embankments along the major rivers are safe but under pressure and that there is no immediate threat of flooding.

Water from Gandak, which is in spate throughout its course, has spread into the plains of Vaishali districts after a portion of embankment on its canal was washed away near Piprapur Balha village. WRD officials reached the spot Friday afternoon and started restoration work to stop flow of water, which had by then turned half-a-dozen villages into islands.

The gushing currents of other smaller rivers like Kankai and Retwa have eroded a vast stretch of their banks in Thakurganj and Bahadurganj areas of Kishanganj district and razed more than a dozen houses on their banks. Over 25 villages of Baisi subdivision of Purnia district are also facing flash floods after Bakra and Kankai rivers turned in spate. Subdivisional magistrate of Baisi Kumari Toshi said that relief and rescue operation had been launched in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have intensified operations to shift the people from low-lying areas of Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Araria, Purnia and Madhubani districts as monsoon rains continue.

Kalama Balan was reported flowing about the danger level in Madhubani and Bagmati has overtopped the red mark at Kataunjha and Benibad in Madhubani district by around one metre.

Kosi was flowing above the danger levels at Basua in Supal by one metre and 10 cms at Baltara in Khagaria. Mahananda had crossed the DL at Dhengaghat in Purnia by 90 cm.

River Ganga was also maintaining a rising trend along its course in Bihar for the last 24 hours. However, it is yet to touch the danger level at any important gauge location.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out