Rain-fed rivers wreak havoc in northeast Bihar

Rain-fed rivers flowing from Nepal are wreaking havoc in many areas in north-east Bihar following moderate to heavy rains in the foothills of Himalaya over the past one week, water resources department (WRD) officials said.

River Parmar, which is a tributary of Mahananda, has flooded a portion of National Highway 327 near Zero Mile in Araria town, while scores of village of Basantpur panchayat have been left disconnected with the district headquarter.

Other major rivers, including Bagmati, Kosi, Mahananda and Kamla Balan, have jumped the danger level (DL) at different stretches of their courses.

WRD officials, however, said embankments along the major rivers are safe but under pressure and that there is no immediate threat of flooding.

Water from Gandak, which is in spate throughout its course, has spread into the plains of Vaishali districts after a portion of embankment on its canal was washed away near Piprapur Balha village. WRD officials reached the spot Friday afternoon and started restoration work to stop flow of water, which had by then turned half-a-dozen villages into islands.

The gushing currents of other smaller rivers like Kankai and Retwa have eroded a vast stretch of their banks in Thakurganj and Bahadurganj areas of Kishanganj district and razed more than a dozen houses on their banks. Over 25 villages of Baisi subdivision of Purnia district are also facing flash floods after Bakra and Kankai rivers turned in spate. Subdivisional magistrate of Baisi Kumari Toshi said that relief and rescue operation had been launched in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have intensified operations to shift the people from low-lying areas of Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Araria, Purnia and Madhubani districts as monsoon rains continue.

Kalama Balan was reported flowing about the danger level in Madhubani and Bagmati has overtopped the red mark at Kataunjha and Benibad in Madhubani district by around one metre.

Kosi was flowing above the danger levels at Basua in Supal by one metre and 10 cms at Baltara in Khagaria. Mahananda had crossed the DL at Dhengaghat in Purnia by 90 cm.

River Ganga was also maintaining a rising trend along its course in Bihar for the last 24 hours. However, it is yet to touch the danger level at any important gauge location.

