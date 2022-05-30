Sadhu Yadav given 3 yrs in jail in 2001 case, gets bail

A special court in Patna on Monday sentenced Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav, former MP and brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, to three years of simple imprisonment for threatening a senior IAS officer after storming into the transport department office in Patna in 2001, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Yadav, then MLA from Gopalganj, barged into the Patna office of the then transport commissioner N K Sinha on January 19, 2001, and forced him at gunpoint to sign an order posting motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Sitaram Paswan in Gopalganj.

An FIR (first information report) in this regard was lodged on January 27, 2001, after Sinha wrote to the then Patna police chief Sunil Kumar in connection with the incident.

During his deposition in the court, Sinha, a 1980-batch IAS officer, said Sadhu barged into his official chamber with 15 men, including two carrying sten-guns, while he was holding a meeting with other officials. On Sadhu’s order, his men drove out the officials from his chamber. One of them aimed his sten-gun at Sinha head and Sadhu directed him to sign the transfer order.

Meanwhile, Sadhu Yadav told reporters that the case was lodged under bailable sections and the court granted him bail. He said had moved the Patna High Court against the order.

