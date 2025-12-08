The Rajgir Ordnance Factory in Nalanda district received a threatening email on Monday claiming that seven powerful bombs had been planted on the factory premises and in its offices, police said. Security beefed up at ordnance factory in Rajgir

The email—reportedly sent from Tamil Nadu and carrying references to Pakistani agency ISI and Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK—triggered an extensive search by security agencies. However, no suspicious items were found, officials said, adding that investigations are underway to trace the sender.

Senior police officers confirmed receiving the threat and launched search operations immediately. “The security was tightened, and both bomb disposal and dog squads were pressed into service. Nothing suspicious was found,” said Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh. A case has been registered, and the cyber cell has been roped in to track the source of the email, he added.

The DSP said the email contained provocative language intended to incite communal tension, including references to a dispute over a religious site in Chennai. Police suspect the threat may be part of a larger conspiracy to spread panic and communal unrest. Central and state investigation agencies, along with Nalanda police, are jointly probing the matter.

Nalanda police have urged the public not to pay attention to rumours and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

.