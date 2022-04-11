Senior prison dept official’s premises searched in DA case

Sleuths of Bihar’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Monday searched the office and residences of a senior official of the state’s prison department in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) and said they had so far unearthed assets worth crores.

The official, Rupak Kumar, is currently posted as assistant inspector general.

During the search at his three-storied palatial house located in phase II of Ashiana Nagar in Patna, the team found documents related to purchase of plots and flats at Deoghar, Jamshedpur and Ranchi in Jharkhand, a commercial Shop in Noida, plots in Bihta (Patna), Lodipur (Patna) and Noida. An agreement paper related to purchase of a plot in Bengaluru was also recovered from his house.

Additional director general of SVU, N H Khan, said, “A DA case was lodged with the SVU police station. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact value of his assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It may run into ₹10 crore.”

“His house alone is valued at ₹3 crore,” Khan said.

SVU sleuths said they had also found ₹5.80 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth ₹50 lakh.

