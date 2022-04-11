Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senior prison dept official’s premises searched in DA case

During the search at his three-storied palatial house located in phase II of Ashiana Nagar in Patna, the team found documents related to purchase of plots and flats at Deoghar, Jamshedpur and Ranchi in Jharkhand, a commercial Shop in Noida, plots in Bihta (Patna), Lodipur (Patna) and Noida. An agreement paper related to purchase of a plot in Bengaluru was also recovered from his house.
The house of Rupak Kumar in Patna. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 09:27 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Sleuths of Bihar’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Monday searched the office and residences of a senior official of the state’s prison department in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) and said they had so far unearthed assets worth crores.

The official, Rupak Kumar, is currently posted as assistant inspector general.

During the search at his three-storied palatial house located in phase II of Ashiana Nagar in Patna, the team found documents related to purchase of plots and flats at Deoghar, Jamshedpur and Ranchi in Jharkhand, a commercial Shop in Noida, plots in Bihta (Patna), Lodipur (Patna) and Noida. An agreement paper related to purchase of a plot in Bengaluru was also recovered from his house.

Additional director general of SVU, N H Khan, said, “A DA case was lodged with the SVU police station. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact value of his assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It may run into 10 crore.”

“His house alone is valued at 3 crore,” Khan said.

SVU sleuths said they had also found 5.80 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth 50 lakh.

