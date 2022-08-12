Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran

Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, local officials said.

The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively.

With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.

The first death was reported from Audha village, where one Mohammad Alauddin Khan died late Thursday evening. Later, six more deaths — of Kameshwar Mahto, Ramjeevan, Rohit Singh, Lal Babu Shah, Jai Nath Singh and Hira Rai — were reported from Bhuwalpur, the native village of RJD MLA from Garkha assembly, Jitendra Rai.

Two persons — Ramnath Mahto, Shankar Rai — are undergoing treatment at Chapra district hospital and a private hospital, local sources said.

Dr Meraj Alam, a doctor on duty at the district hospital, told media persons that four people were brought there, of which three have died.

Ramnath, who is undergoing treatment, told media persons he had on Thursday noon bought liquor from a woman seller, Urmila Devi alias Dugurni at Muchkanpur village. After consuming the liquor, he started vomiting, following which his family members brought him to the hospital.

Family members of a few other victims, who identified themselves as Munni Kunwar, Laxmi Devi and Geeta Devi, said they had bought liquor on Thursday noon and consumed late evening. Around 4 am, they began complaining of nausea, headache, vomiting, loss of vision and uneasiness.

Later, excise department officials and police raided the house of Urmila, who was found to have escaped after locking her house. “Huge quantity of liquor hidden under the earth was found and the house has been sealed,” police said.

“The cause of deaths was being ascertained,” subdivisional officer Indrajit Baitha said.

Earlier this month, 12 people had died and more than 10 people had suffered loss of vision after consuming spurious liquor in villages under Maker police station limits of Saran district.

