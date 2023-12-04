Shots fired, bombs hurled as students clash on PU campus, one injured

A student of Patna University (PU) was injured on Monday in a campus clash in which gunshots were fired and crude bombs used, said police officials.

Some other students also sustained minor injuries, as the bomb attack led to a stampede-like situation on the campus.

Jehanabad’s Mayank, the student injured in the bomb attack, was rushed to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), where doctors said he was out of danger.

“We heard gunshots and saw bombs and stones being hurled, as boarders of the Mintu and Jackson hostels clashed,” said an eyewitness.

Police said some miscreants also targeted the students of Iqbal and Maulana AHAN minority hostel. Police teams from the Pirbahore, Kadamkuan and Gandhi Maidan police stations, which reached the spot, recovered live bombs and empty cartridges from the site of the incident.

The students fled soon after seeing the police.

“Some miscreants fired in the air around 11am. Four suspects have been detained for interrogation,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, town deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

The police also carried out searches and raids at the hostels but many suspects managed to flee, he said.

“We have urged the PU authorities to identify the culprits and take punitive action against them,” added Singh.

Patna’s district minority welfare officer, Niranjan Kumar, who visited the spot, said miscreants attacked the hostel and fired several rounds. “We will submit a detailed report to the authorities,” he said.

A complaint against unidentified people was registered at the Pirbahore police station.

Police have been deployed on the university campus. The police were also examining CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

Governor seeks report

Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has sought a detailed report on Monday’s incident at Patna University from its vice chancellor KC Sinha and Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra, while ordering strict action against the guilty involved in the firing and bombing attack on the varsity campus.

The Governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, said those responsible behind the incident should be identified and arrested.

“Entry of anti-socials on the university campus should be stopped completely,” said Arlekar, who summoned the two officials to brief him about the incident.

