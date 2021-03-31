Home / Cities / Patna News / Six die after consuming spurious liquor
At least six persons have died in two suspected cases of spurious liquor consumption in Nawada and Begusarai districts in the last 48 hours
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:58 PM IST
At least six persons have died in two suspected cases of spurious liquor consumption in Nawada and Begusarai districts in the last 48 hours.

Sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited in Bihar for five years now.

According to local residents, six deathsand seven cases of illness have been reported from Gondapur and Kharidi-Bigha villages in Nawada. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Yadav, Ramdeo Yadav, Loha Singh Thathera, Shakti Singh, Shailendra and Prabhakar Kumar Gupta.

However, Nawada‘s district magistrate Yashpal Meena said, “Four deaths have been reported till nowand the bodies were cremated by the families last night,” said.

The seven taken ill were referred to a private clinic in Patna.

According to villagers, the victims consumed alcohol on the occasion of Holi and started vomiting, following which their family members took them to a private hospital for treatment. Most of them have been complaining of nausea, headache, vomiting and uneasiness since Tuesday morning.

Nawada SP Dhurat Saayli Savlaram said, “We are investigating the matter. If the consumption of spurious liquor is established, action will be taken against all the erring officials, including SHO of the police station concerned”.

Reports from Begusarai said two persons, identified as Rajkumar Sahni and Sakaldeo Choudhary, died and one Birju Sahni was critical after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. The incident took place at Godhiyari village under Bakhri police station.

According to SDM (Bakhri) Ashok Kumar Gupta, police seized bodies from two cremation sites on Wednesday morning and sent them to Sadar hospital for autopsy. “Reason behind their deaths will be confirmed only after we receive autopsy reports,” said Gupta.

The SDM said preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased had consumed liquor on Tuesday, following which they fell ill.

