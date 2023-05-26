6-yr-old boy thrown off school’s rooftop for not doing homework in Bihar: Police

A six-year-old boy was critically injured after he was thrown from the rooftop of a private school by a teacher for not completing his homework in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Friday, adding the accused teacher was arrested.

The child is currently undergoing treatment. (Representative file image)

According to police, the incident occurred at a primary school in Bazaar area of Kalyanpur in the district when a six-year-old student did not complete his homework assigned to him by a teacher on Thursday.

“Irked at this, the teacher thrashed the student, took him to the rooftop and threw him down,” said the police official.

The child’s uncle claimed that his nephew was tortured by his teacher for not completing his homework.

“He bore stick marks on his body. One can just make out what all he went through,” the uncle said.

Police said they have arrested one teacher while another one remains at large.

