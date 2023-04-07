Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Speeding car runs into group of women in Bihar’s Gopalganj, 2 dead: Police

Speeding car runs into group of women in Bihar’s Gopalganj, 2 dead: Police

BySandeep Bhaskar
Apr 07, 2023 02:23 PM IST

A car in Bihar hit a group of women watching a wedding procession, killing two and injuring three. The driver fled the scene and police are searching for them.

BETTIAH: A speeding car in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Thursday ran into a group of five women who were watching a wedding procession pass their locality, killing two of them. Police said three women sustained injuries and are beiing treated at a local hospital.

Bishambhpur police station chief Amrendra Kumar Sah said the accident took place in Laxmipur village of Gopalganj district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bishambhpur police station chief Amrendra Kumar Sah said the accident took place in Laxmipur village.

Sah said one woman died on the spot, the other succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital. He added that the two victims were identified as Ramavati Devi (60) and Lalita Devi (61).

Villagers said the women were on a cot, watching the wedding procession when the car hit them.

Police said the vehicle was seized but the driver ran from the spot. “We have handed over the body to the family member after postmortem. Search for the driver of the vehicle is on,” said SHO Sah.

In another accident, two police sub-inspectors travelling in a car were injured when they crashed into a wall in Gopalganj’s Khadahi village while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women bihar wall speeding car wedding procession hit gopalganj bettiah
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP