Two killed after speeding truck hits car in Bihar district; 2 others critical

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed, while two others were seriously injured when a speeding truck hit the car in which they were going to attend a marriage ceremony in Patna’s Samastipur, police said.

The accident took place on the Samastipur-Patna Road near Udapatti late on Sunday evening.

The accident took place on the Samastipur-Patna Road near Udapatti late on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified, both residents of Bejadih and Korbaddha villages in Samastipur district.

Police who rushed to the site in the wee hours on Monday took the injured to the local hospital at Samastipur where they are undergoing treatment.

Station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said the other two injured, whose identities have not yet been established, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital after they were referred to a higher centre as their condition is critical.

Meanwhile, police have sent the deceased bodies to Samastipur district hospital for postmortem on Monday morning.

The truck driver is absconding, and police are on the lookout for both the driver and truck.