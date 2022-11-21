Speeding truck rams into religious procession in Bihar’s Vaishali, 8 killed

At least eight people, including seven children, were killed and four others were grievously injured when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a religious procession on a National highway at Nayagoan in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Sunday. The truck overturned after hitting a tree where villagers were gathering for puja.

Vaishali police superintendent Maneesh said the truck driver was speeding and that they were scanning CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Angry residents vandalised some vehicles and the violence continued for hours before additional forces were rushed to the area. They were demanding compensation for the kin of those killed. The residents burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the administration. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded as police tried to pacify the protesters.

A police team rushed to the spot but the protesters insisted chief minister Nitish Kumar or his deputy Tejashwi Yadav visit the scene.

In a tweet, Yadav said he was deeply saddened to know about the accident. “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this loss.”

Kumar expressed grief and announced financial aid of ₹4 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives and free treatment for the injured.

Vaishali district magistrate Yashpal Meena and Maneesh rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families of those killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation to the families of those killed and ₹50,000 to the injured.

