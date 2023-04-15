6 killed, 8 taken ill in hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Champaran: Police

At least six people died and eight others were taken ill in Bihar’s East Champaran district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the past 24 hours, police said on Saturday adding that seven people have been arrested in a special drive and necessary legal actions are being taken.

The Bihar police said eight people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at different health facilities. (Representative Image)

“The eight people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at different health facilities,” deputy inspector (Champaran range) Jayant Kant told HT. “We came to know that a few people had huddled for a drinking session at Laxamipur village in Paharpur block,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Paswan, Chhotu Paswan - residents of Turkauliya, Tuntun Singh, Bhutan Manjhi, Jata Ram and Dhrup Paswan - residents of Paharpur block of East Champaran.

One of the survivors, Vinod Paswan said that a party was organised by one Jata Ram. “We all had gone to reap wheat crop at Babganga village, after which a drinking party was thrown,” he told media persons.

Independent MLC Afaque Ahamad said, “It is an open secret that the liquor is being delivered at door steps on the consumers even as CM (chief minister Nitish Kumar) claims that there is a total prohibition in the state.”

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Jaiswal said, “The situation has spun out of the control but CM Nitish Kumar is busy trying to become the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition.”

Under Bihar’s Excise Act, there is a complete prohibition on the manufacturing, bottling, distribution, transportation, collection, storage, sale, possession, or purchase of any intoxicant liquor after it was banned by the state government in 2016.