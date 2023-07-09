Bihar monsoon session to start today

The monsoon session of both Houses of the state legislature from Monday is likely to start on a stormy note with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party set to corner the Janata Dal (United)-led state government on the alleged deteriorating law and order, withdrawal of domicile policy in recruitment of teachers, waterlogging and other issues.

Police personnel march outside Bihar Vidhan Sabha in Patna (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The monsoon session of the Bihar assembly and state legislative council will be held from July 10 to 14 spanning five sittings, people aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Targeting the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, senior BJP MLA Sanjay Sarougi said that the state has already plunged “into chaos during the present rule of the JD(U)-Rashtriya Janata Dal led grand alliance government with deterioration in the law and order”.

The development works in all the departments have taken a backseat, said Sarougi.

He said that his party will raise the issue of the state government’s decision to withdraw the domicile policy in recruitment of teachers. “The decision was totally inimical to the interests of lakhs of aspirants hailing from Bihar who are vying for teachers’ post,” said the leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ This is not fair that job aspirants from other states will get government jobs in the state and unemployed youths of Bihar will have to migrate to other states for jobs. The government will have to reply on this,” he said.

State JD(U) spokesperson and MLC,Neeraj Kumar said the opposition BJP can raise issues through call attention and other ways in the state assembly, and the government would reply to it.“ But it should not be hit-and-run method where BJP would raise issues and not listen to the government’s reply. They should raise issues in a democratic way and government will give its response. There should not be any hooliganism,” he said.

On July 13, the BJP has decided to take out a march from Gandhi Maidan to state assembly cornering the government on “issue of alleged deterioration of law and order, corruption and also to highlight various issues of education including the demand of various teachers’ bodies,” people familiar with the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha had taken potshots over the recent row between education minister Chandrashekhar and additional chief secretary , education K K Pathak, stating that the “episode reflected how there was confrontation brewing between the executive and the legislature”.

During the five-day session, several important legislative and financial business will be taken up with the supplementary budget to be placed in the state assembly on the first day of the session, one of the people quoted above said. The debate on the first supplementary budget before being placed for voting to get approval of the state assembly will be taken up on July 13, said the people. On the last day of session, non-government resolutions will be taken up, as per the schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}