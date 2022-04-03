STPs, networks low on capacity to treat Patna’s sewage water: CAG report
PATNA: The installed treatment capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Patna is highly inadequate to handle the current discharge of effluents, observed the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India in its report that was laid on the floor of the state legislature recently.
Moreover, the slow pace of progress on the construction of the STPs and their related network, mainly owing to inordinate delay in offering no-objection certificates from different departments, has led to the continued flow of untreated sewage water directly into river Ganga and Punpun, another major tributary of Ganga.
The CAG report stated that it was in contract to the National Ganga River Basin Authority’s (NGEBA) resolve to completely check the flow of untreated sewage and contaminated wastewater in river Ganga by 2020. “None of the six STPs and their networks is complete in entirety, even as the executing agency, Bihar urban infrastructure development corporation (Buidco) had been allotted the sanctioned almost entire cost of the projects, amounting to ₹3288.69 crore,” the report stated.
Citing insufficiency with the proposed STP installations being built under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to treat the sewage discharge, the report stated that all STPs are designed to treat only 350 million litre/day (MLD) in the face of prevailing discharge of 628.50MLD in the state capital. The Bihar state pollution control board (BSPCB) has already identified 19 drains that discharge as much quantity of untreated sewage water directly to the Ganga.
“Of the total fund allotted for six STPs and five network units (sanctioned from July 2014 to August 2017), the Buidco could utilize around 36% of money approved for the schemes till the time audit was made,” said a senior officer of the Principal Accountant General (PAG) office. “Only two of the 11 projects, Beur STP and Karmalichak STP were found to be complete. However, they are not functioning optimally as their network is still incomplete,” the report said, adding a large number of houses are still to be connected to the sewerage network.
The report also questioned the selection and award work to build STPs and their network to VA Tech WABAG Limited, a Chennai-based firm, even as another firm, UEM India Pvt Ltd, had quoted a lower bid amount without the land price for the installations. VA Tech Limited is executing three STPs (Pahari, Digha, and Kankarbagh) along with the sewerage network. “Various structural flaws were noted in the STPs by IIT- Patna, during the third-party inspection,” it said, adding that the quality of work is also sub-standard.
Buidco managing director Dharmendra Kumar, however, could not be contacted for his comments.
-
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
-
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
-
Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.
-
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba offers prayers at Kashi temples, says he is feeling blessed
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered prayers at three prominent temples in Varanasi (Kashi) on Sunday. These temples included the Kaal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath and Samrajyeshwar Pashupatinath shrines. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand welcome accorded to him in Varanasi. The Nepal PM and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba reached Varanasi earlier in the day. Cultural programmes were performed at 15 locations on the way.
-
Anti-encroachment drive to continue in Pune despite opposition
PUNE The anti-encroachment drive will continue from Monday despite demands from the opposition to stop it. The drive was not conducted on occasion of Gudi Padwa and Sunday, said PMC officials. The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.
