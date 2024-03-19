Supervisor working on Patna airport redevelopment project dies of lightning
Navo Kumar’s firm was working on the construction of the parallel taxiway, which is at its finishing stages
PATNA: Navo Kumar, 45, an employee of Bengaluru-based construction firm, Vishal Infrastructure Ltd, died of lightning near the Patna airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Kumar, a resident of West Bengal, was a supervisor at the construction firm and was working on the Patna airport redevelopment project. He was struck by lightning at about 3pm and was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Phulwarisharif, where he later died, said airport officials.
Kumar’s firm was working on the construction of the parallel taxiway, which is at its finishing stages, said people familiar with the matter. He was also involved with the recarpeting of the runway at the Jaiprakash Narayan International airport
“We received information from the manager of the construction firm about Kumar’s injury due to lightning. He was taken to AIIMS where he died. A case of unnatural death will be registered at the airport police station,” said Vinod Peter, station house officer of the Phulwarisharif police station.
The Patna airport redevelopment project, which also involves construction of a new terminal building, is likely to be completed next year.