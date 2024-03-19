 Supervisor working on Patna airport redevelopment project dies of lightning - Hindustan Times
Supervisor working on Patna airport redevelopment project dies of lightning

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 08:37 PM IST

Navo Kumar’s firm was working on the construction of the parallel taxiway, which is at its finishing stages

PATNA: Navo Kumar, 45, an employee of Bengaluru-based construction firm, Vishal Infrastructure Ltd, died of lightning near the Patna airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Navo Kumar, who died due to lightning at Patna airport, was a resident of West Bengal
Kumar, a resident of West Bengal, was a supervisor at the construction firm and was working on the Patna airport redevelopment project. He was struck by lightning at about 3pm and was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Phulwarisharif, where he later died, said airport officials.

Kumar’s firm was working on the construction of the parallel taxiway, which is at its finishing stages, said people familiar with the matter. He was also involved with the recarpeting of the runway at the Jaiprakash Narayan International airport

“We received information from the manager of the construction firm about Kumar’s injury due to lightning. He was taken to AIIMS where he died. A case of unnatural death will be registered at the airport police station,” said Vinod Peter, station house officer of the Phulwarisharif police station.

The Patna airport redevelopment project, which also involves construction of a new terminal building, is likely to be completed next year.

