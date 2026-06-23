Tej Pratap files complaint against PA for theft

Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav has lodged a complaint against his personal assistant at Sachivalaya police station for allegedly stealing ₹20 lakh cash, gold jewellery and electronic devices from his official residence on 42, Hardinge Road, Patna, police said on Tuesday, adding that teams have examined the incident.

JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav has lodged a complaint against his personal assistant at Sachivalaya police station. (HT photo)

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The latest incident comes after another theft case linked to Tej’s official residence was reported in 2022. At that time, Tej had accused an individual named Chandan, who was associated with the upkeep of the house. According to the recent complaint, around ₹20 lakh in cash, allegedly kept inside a cupboard for party-related purposes, was found missing late on Monday.

“Around 11:30 pm on Monday, my driver Anil Yadav and Vishal, who live with me, saw my personal assistant carrying a bag and fleeing after jumping over the boundary wall of my residence. Both individuals are eyewitnesses to the incident and state that the theft was committed by the PA,” Tej, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote in his complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} The JJD chief claimed that apart from the cash, valuables including a gold chain weighing above 23 grams and a gold ring, four Sony pen drives, two hard disks, an iPad, a MacBook, a Lenovo laptop and four iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets were stolen from his house. Tej named his personal assistant, Motilal Yadav, a resident of Vaishali district in his police complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The JJD chief claimed that apart from the cash, valuables including a gold chain weighing above 23 grams and a gold ring, four Sony pen drives, two hard disks, an iPad, a MacBook, a Lenovo laptop and four iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets were stolen from his house. Tej named his personal assistant, Motilal Yadav, a resident of Vaishali district in his police complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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Sachivalaya sub-divisional police officer Dr Anu Kumari said the complaint was being investigated. “A complaint regarding the theft has been received. Police and FSL teams are investigating the matter. Investigators are examining available evidence and reviewing different aspects of the case. Further action will be taken after considering all the factors,” she said.

However, on the theft allegations against Motilal Yadav, his wife Preeti Yadav also filed a complaint with the Agamkuan police station against unknown persons in which she alleged that her family is being harassed. She also claimed that some people under Tej Pratap (five bouncers including women) had come to her house and snatched six mobile phones.

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“I was at home with my younger sister when Tej’s bouncers arrived. They treated us unfairly and started demanding a paper belonging to Tej. We were already deeply worried because Motilal’s phone had been switched off for two days and we could not reach him. I called Tej and asked him what was happening. He told me that a complaint had been lodged against us,” she said.

“The lady bouncer told me that they are officials from the CBI and ED and questioned us about the ongoing CBI probe. We were absolutely terrified. I demand that the government provide us with security. I am deeply concerned about my husband’s welfare and do not know about his whereabouts. He urgently needs protection because his life is in danger,” Preeti added.

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Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Tej, his PA and others at Patliputra police station based on a complaint by the brother of a woman who was at the centre of a social media controversy leading to Tej’s expulsion from RJD and Lalu family last year. They alleged that on June 6, Tej and his PA entered their Patna residence and later issued threats over phone calls.

Tej Pratap had rejected the allegations. In a social media post on June 18, he termed the case against him a “false and fabricated FIR” and said the complainant had acted out of “revenge” after being served a legal notice. He had said that he had “full faith in the judiciary, law and constitutional institutions and would pursue legal remedies to protect his reputation.”

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Tej’s expulsion came after the former Bihar minister claimed that his Facebook account was hacked, following a post that claimed he was in a long-term relationship with a woman. The post prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago. Tej took to X to claim that his accounts were compromised and his photos had been maliciously edited.

Tej’s ex-wife Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, had claimed that Tej’s expulsion was an eye wash and the family was still together. Within a few months of them tying a knot, Rai had left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple’s divorce petition is pending before the family court.