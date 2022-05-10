Tejashwi gives Nitish 48-72 hours to clear stand on caste census
Bihar‘s leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stand within next 48 to 72 hours on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said the opposition would no longer tolerate delaying tactics of his government on the matter.
Last year, the union government has ruled out a caste-wise enumeration in the census exercise.
Yadav said the chief minister was well within his powers to order a statewide caste census and wondered what was Kumar’s compulsion that he was adopting dilly-dallying tactics on the matter despite having promised that an all-party meeting would be called to discuss the issue in December last year.
“I am giving the chief minister 48 to 72 hours to clear his stand on whether he wants to conduct a caste census in Bihar or not. I will seek time from the chief minister officially and meet him whenever he calls me up in next three days. If he does not call me or clear his stand on caste census proposal in Bihar, we will decide on our next course of action. We will no longer tolerate dilly-dallying,” Yadav said at a press conference at his party RJD office in Patna after conclusion of a two-day brainstorming session with senior leaders on burning issues in the state.
He said the chief minister, whose party Janata Dal-United was a key constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, could well convince the central government to hold the caste census along with the national census as it would only require an additional column in the census survey sheet to be used by enumerators.
Yadav said both the houses of the state legislature had passed unanimous resolutions in favour of caste census twice. “ If a caste census is not held, the resolutions passed by the state legislature have no meaning or importance. Many states have done caste census at their own cost and Bihar can do the same,” the former deputy chief minister said.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader recalled how the chief minister had joined him in the delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to press for a caste census and had promised that Bihar would hold a caste census on its own.
On Monday, Yadav had said the opposition would soon a start a padyatra (foot march) from Patna to New Delhi to press for a caste census.
“So many months have passed but there is no word from the CM on the caste survey. Now, either he should clarify his stand or else admit that he is not capable of conducting a survey or taking any decision The way things are happening , it looks the Bihar government is running from Nagpur,” Yadav said, in an apparent swipe at CM Kumar that he was cowing down to pressure from BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, which is headquartered at Nagpur.
The RJD leader also took attacked BJP, a key constituent of the ruling NDA in Bihar, saying its pre-poll promise of providing 19 lakh jobs in the state had failed to materialise even as its legislators and ministers were making provocative speeches and spreading communalism. “Nobody is talking to of real issues like inflation, poverty unemployment and migration. Instead, BJP MLAs and ministers are making all sorts of statements to spread communalism and divide the society while the CM does not even care to rebuke them,” he said.
On the “leak” of question papers of examination for Bihar’s civil services, the opposition leader said government was totally at fault and it should give compensation to students and also relax age limit criteria so aspirants who might be crossing the age limit in the next few months for taking the competitive test could take further attempts to qualify for a government job.
-
Man shoots son dead in Kaushambi after scuffle
A man shot at the accused Shiv Narayan Singh's son with his licensed gun after a scuffle at his house in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The youth was admitted to the hospital by police where he died during treatment. As per reports, a resident of Sahabpur village under Pipri police station of Kaushambi, Shiv Narayan is a farmer and lives with his family, including his two sons Rakesh Singh and Brajesh Singh.
-
BPSC prelims paper leak case: BDO, college principal among four arrested
Four persons, including a block development officer (BDO), were arrested Tuesday in connection with the “leak” of question paper of the preliminary examination for Bihar's civil services, conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, according to a top official of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EoU), which is probing the matter.
-
State govt to launch honey tourism at village near Mahabaleshwar on May 16
The Maharashtra government has come up with an initiative to boost honey production, develop village-based tourism, and underline the role of honeybees in the food chain. Industries minister Subhash Desai will launch the 'Madhache gaav' or 'village of honey' project on May 16 at Manghar in Satara. Of the 1.25 lakh kg honey produced in Maharashtra, around 35,000 kg is produced in and around the hill station.
-
Loudspeaker row: Raj writes to CM over crackdown on MNS workers
Mumbai Irked with the crackdown on his party workers for their loudspeakers agitation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has come down heavily on his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and has warned Uddhav to 'not test his patience'. In his letter, Raj taunted Uddhav and said that power is not permanent and it will come and go and his cousin will not be an exception to it.
-
Nepal local polls: Border along Bihar sealed from May 11-13, train service suspended
The Bihar-Nepal border has been sealed for three days starting Tuesday midnight ahead the election for local bodies in the neighbouring country in its areas adjoining Bihar's border on May 13, officials said. “The train services between Jaynagar in Bihar and Janakpur and Kurtha in Nepal has also been suspended for May 11-13,” said Mohammad Hinayad Hussain, a railway official in charge of with the cross-border train service. Bihar shares a 726-km-long border with Nepal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics