Threat to blow Bihar courts turns out to be hoax

A series of bomb threats to different courts of Bihar sent the entire police administration in a tizzy in different districts. The bomb threats, which were sent through e-mails to blow up Patna, Gaya Ji, Bhagalpur and Kishanganj courts, turned out to be a hoax. A security personnel of dog squad team inspects civil court premises at Patna’s Danapur on Thursday (Santosh kumar/HT)

A bomb threat message was received on Thursday morning, warning that three RDX IED blasts would be carried out inside the Patna civil court complex on January 8.

Patna civil court registrar soon informed the district judge and the secretary of district bar association, Patna about receiving a bomb threat message through an e-mail by one Arun Kumar, a purported member of LTTE on January 8 to blow up 3 RDX IEDS on the campus of civil court.

As the message spread in the court, judges, advocates, staff and litigators of Patna civil court, City civil court and other courts soon left the campus for safety. Following the threats, a team of senior police officials along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the spot.

A police officer said they carried out detailed inspections inside and outside the premises but no suspicious objects were found but maintained strict vigilance to ensure safety.

Patna city bar association president, Sanjay Kumar Sinha said chaos erupted after a threat mail was received by the Patna civil court, leading to a massive increase in security. “We soon left the premises as a security measure but nothing has been found. Earlier, the same threat message was received twice in 2025. The sender should be booked at the earliest,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that similar e-mails were also sent to the civil courts in Gaya Ji and Kishanganj regarding blowing them up in an explosion. In response, the court premises there were also evacuated and security heightened.

In 2025, the threat message through e-mail related to blowing up the civil court was received on August 28 and the first message was received on April 25 but it was also found to be a hoax.