Home / Cities / Patna News / Three feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ganga
patna news

Three feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ganga

A country made boat carrying 11 people sailed from Brahmchari ghat capsized in Ganga River due to high waves and strong currents. Other boats rushed to the spot and rescued eight of them.
Two of the missing persons were said to be residents of Brahmchari while the third one remains unidentified. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 03:43 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Three persons were feared drowned after a country boat capsized in Ganga River near Brahmchari ghat falling under Maner police station of rural Patna on Saturday, officials said.

Two of the victims were said to be residents of Brahmchari and were identified as Amit Kumar Singh (20), Kaushal Kumar Rai (18) while the third remains unidentified.

Locals said a small country made boat carrying 11 people sailed from Brahmchari ghat capsized due to high waves and strong current.

Hearing screams of those aboard the ill-fated boat, other boats rushed to the spot and rescued eight of them.

The Maner administration along with state disaster response force (SDRF) personnel launched a search operation to trace the three missing persons.

Maner circle officer Dinesh Kumar Singh said the rescue operation was on with a team of local and SDRF trying to locate the missing persons. He said the boat toppled mid of Ganga due to wind this morning.

Prima facie, it appears that the boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants, said an SDRF official, adding that the victims were going in the boat to bring fodder for cattle.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

