Three of a family hacked to death in Bihar’s Siwan

Three members of a family including an elderly couple were murdered by unknown assailants late on Sunday night at their Bhikhaband locality house in Bihar’s Siwan district, police said.

Ali Hussain Sai (75), his wife Nazma Khatoon (70) and their daughter Nasima Khatoon (30) were hacked to death while Nasima’s nine-year-old daughter was injured.

Villagers said the family was quite poor, and the bed-ridden elderly couple were being looked after by their daughter, who had remarried one Mohammad Mubarak Ali three years ago. Mubarak, an auto-driver, was staying with Nasima, her daughter from first marriage and his in-laws.

Neighbors alerted the police around 4am after they heard loud shrieks from Hussain’s house. “We heard loud screams from their house. When we rushed there, we saw some people rushing out of the house,” said Wazira Khatoon, a neighbour.

Police said the elderly couple had received neck injuries while Nasima was stabbed on her neck and stomach.

Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Kumar said there was no apparent motive behind the murders and no one had been arrested so far. He ruled out robbery as the motive and said persons known to the family were likely to be involved in the crime.

“Role of Mubarak was under scanner, and he was found missing after the crime. A police team had been dispatched to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh to trace him,” Kumar added. Mubarak was originally from Barabanki but was living with Nasima. Nasima’s daughter was undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital and police were trying to record her statement, the SP said.

In another incident, armed criminals gunned down a youth identified as Sikandar Yadav, a resident of Khargi Rampur village under Ziradei police station on Monday morning. The incident occurred at Harpur village under Nautan police station of the district. Siwan’s GB Nagar police also recovered a bullet-riddled body from NH-73 near Madhopur. It was later identified as that of Happy Choubey, a resident of Muffasil police station area. He was missing since August 13.