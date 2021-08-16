Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three of family killed in Siwan

Unidentified miscreants late Sunday hacked to death three members of a family, including a couple, at their house at Bhikhaband in Siwan district
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:01 PM IST
No arrests have been made so far (Representative image)

Unidentified miscreants late Sunday hacked to death three members of a family, including a couple, at their house at Bhikhaband in Siwan district. Their bodies bore sharp force injury marks, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Hussain Sai (75), his wife Nazma Khatoon (70) and their daughter Nasima Khatoon (30). Nasima’s nine-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident.

The neighbours alerted the police around 4am. “We heard screams from their house. We rushed to the spot and saw some people escaping from the house,” said Wazira Khatoon, a neighbour.

Villagers said the family was poor and the bed-ridden elderly couple was being looked after by their daughter, who remarried one Mohammad Mubarak Ali three years ago.

Mubarak, an auto-driver, stayed with Nasima, her daughter from the first marriage, and his in-laws.

Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Kumar ruled out robbery angle as the motive and said persons known to the family were likely involved in the crime. No arrest has been made so far.

“Role of Mubarak is under scanner. He has been missing after the crime. A police team has been dispatched to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh to trace him,” Kumar said.

