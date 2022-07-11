To overcome shortage, Bihar police to recruit retired police officers
Bihar, which employs retired Army personnel in its Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) on contract to compensate for shortage of police personnel, now plans to engage retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors into its police force on contract, officials familiar with the matter said.
On July 10, the police headquarter (PHQ) wrote to the heads of various wings of the police force and district police chiefs regarding with re-employment of ASIs, SIs and inspectors on contractual basis and sought a detailed proposal by July 12.
“The employment on contract basis will be done in the same post from which the police officer retired. Police officers, who retired between April 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021, are eligible to apply. The engagement shall ordinarily be for an initial period not exceeding one year, which is extendable by another one year,” reads the communication issued by the PHQ.
No one beyond the age of 65 years will be engaged, it says.
Eligible aspirants should not have had faced major punishment in last 10 years or minor punishment in the last five years, including show cause notices. Also, they should not be already employed elsewhere.
The PHQ communication further says that the contractual employment will automatically be terminated if qualified personnel are available by regular promotion or appointment in the respective posts.
Officials in the PHQ said more than 20,000 posts of ASIs to inspectors are lying vacant in the Bihar Police.
Recently, chief minister Nitish Kumar said there was a need to add pace to police recruitment in the state, as there was a still significant shortage of policemen compared to several other states. “In Bihar, we still have just 100 policemen per one lakh population, whereas we should at least have 165-170. The Bihar Police strength should at least be 1.42 lakh,” he had said while speaking at a function marking the culmination of Police Week.
On July 3, 2007, the Bihar government had decided to recruit 11,500 retired Army jawans in SAP on contract.
-
Weekly offs changed to Friday in primary schools in Jamtara district, govt orders probe
The Jharkhand government has ordered probe after it came to light that weekly offs in several government primary schools in Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday, allegedly under pressure from locals in Muslim-dominated areas. The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday.
-
Fraudsters pose as YouTube officials, extort ₹4.68 lakh from MBA student
Mumbai A 23-year-old Masters in Business Administration student is the latest victim of an extortion racket, where he was duped of ₹4.68 lakh after scamsters posed as officers of a video sharing platform, YouTube.
-
‘Number 1’ is blue-eyed boy, second accused an approver, Anil Deshmukh tells HC seeking bail
Mumbai Seeking bail in the money laundering and extortion charges registered by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, former home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the 'number 1 beneficiary' of the extorted money i.e. former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has become the 'blue-eyed boy of central investigating agencies', whereas the second accused, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, has been made an approver against him. HC will continue hearing arguments of Deshmukh on July 19.
-
Religious tourism in UP: Naimisharanya to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi
LUCKNOW The religious town of Naimisharanya in UP's Sitapur district, about 90 km from Lucknow, will see development on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi as part of the state government's policy to promote religious tourism. The government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as Naimish Dham -a Vedic city and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to acquire land for the project. Naimisharanya is among the most revered religious tourism destinations for Hindus.
-
Power connection scam in Noida: UPPCL sacks 3 engineers, bans pay hike of 13 others
LUCKNOW The UP Power Corporation Ltd sacked three engineers and ordered a permanent ban on the salary hike of 13 other personnel, besides temporarily staying pay hike of one employee for their alleged involvement in the temporary power connection scam in Noida and Greater Noida. UPPCL chairman M Devraj issued orders to this effect here on Monday after a three-tier investigation against the accused.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics