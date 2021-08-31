Tokyo Paralympics: Bihar’s Sharad Kumar creates history

Muzaffarpur’s Sharad Kumar on Tuesday created history by becoming Bihar’s first-ever Paralympic medallist after he won a bronze medal in the F42 category of men’s high jump in the Tokyo Para Games.

Two para-athletes from Bihar have participated in the Tokyo Paralympics this time, including Sharad Kumar from Motipur, Muzaffarpur and Pramod Bhagat from Vaishali.

“Sharad has created history for the state,” Shivaji Kumar, the former disabilities commissioner in the social welfare department who is heading the Indian delegation at Tokyo Paralympics, said.

In the Rio Paralympics also Sharad Kumar had participated in the high jump but had secured the sixth position. This time he became one of the medalists, he said.

“Government must offer a high-level job to the winners so that other physically challenged people also get motivated to create a new chapter in Paralympics,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was a mood of celebrations and enjoyment at Sharad Kumar’s home.

Surendra Kumar, Sharad’s father, said it’s been the much-awaited moment for the family. “We have been waiting for this moment. During his journey of practice and hard work, my son was losing patience and was a bit disappointed. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who motivated and encouraged him. And finally, he has done it and made the country proud. Credit goes to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Sharad’s mother, Kumkum Devi, said that she knew her son would do something extraordinary. “Though the competition must have been very tough, he has proved me right,” she said. Sharad’s father, who is a businessman, said that Sharad’s journey of success has been long from Muzaffarpur to Tokyo.

