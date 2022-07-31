Tremors felt in parts of Bihar as 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal
PATNA: Tremors were felt in several parts of Bihar after a moderate earthquake jolted Nepal on Sunday morning, officials said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal’s Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at 7: 58 am. The depth of the quake was 10km.
Darbhanga, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and Araria reportedly felt the tremors around 8 am, officials said.
Deepak Kumar, a resident of Kishanganj, said, “While reading the newspaper I felt the floor trembling around 8 am. Then I looked upwards and saw bulbs and other things were also shaking. I went out with my family members. The tremors were felt only for a few seconds.”
Officials said that no immediate loss of life or damage to property from any part of the state has been reported so far.
Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’
A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner. The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. Arora added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
