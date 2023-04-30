Narendra Modi as Gujarat CM started abusing political rivals: Tushar Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi, an author and great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lowering the dignity of political speeches and said it was he, who as the chief minister of Gujarat, started the tradition of using foul language to criticise his political rivals. Author and great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi (Agencies)

Tushar was speaking at a seminar on ‘the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in current political scenario’, organised by the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) on Sunday.

Referring to PM Modi’s campaign in Gujarat ahead of state assembly elections in December last year, he said the prime minister should be mindful of the tradition when he started abusing his political rivals.

Also Read: Enhanced pay for Anganwadi workers if voted to power in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

Lauding the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the people of the country shall draw inspiration from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s drive to plant saplings of love amidst growing hatred.

“The country is grappling with the kind of hatred, which it was prevailing at the time of the freedom struggle. India today needs to wage a war for freedom after 75 years of independence,” said Tushar.

Attacking the ideology of Sangh Parivar, he said they did not have a single leader who could be praised.

“Sangh people continued to enjoy the good company of Britishers when Indians were fighting for freedom. They say they killed Mahatma Gandhi for dividing the nation, which is a complete lie. Can they show a letter or petition in which their leaders had opposed the division? They can’t,” Tushar claimed.

The seminar was presided over by BPCC chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON