Two murder suspects lynched in separate incidents in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
patna news

(HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 02:59 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Two murder suspects have been lynched in separate incidents in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur since Sunday.

Police said the first lynching followed when chemist Bachcha Kishore Dubey, 55, was hacked to death in the middle of a road at Pahadchak on Sunday night. They added the murder was linked to an old dispute between Dubey and one Lal Mohan Manjhi,25. Manjhi and his associates allegedly intercepted Dubey, scuffled, and slit his throat.

Locals rushed to the scene and caught one of the assailants and beat him up while others managed to escape. A mob also attacked and ransacked the house of Manjhi, whose body was later found 100 metres away.

Muzaffarpur’s senior police superintendent Jayant Kant said two cases have been lodged in connection with Dubey’s murder and the lynching. “Four people have been detained while additional police force has been deployed at the locality after the situation became tense following a clash between two groups,” said Kant.

In another incident, one Vijay Kumar, 24, was stabbed to death at Jhaphi on Monday morning. A group of villagers later beat two suspects leading to the death of one of them.

Sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Sharma said they have registered a murder case against unidentified people in connection with the lynching. “Further probe in the matter is on and arrests would be made after identifying the people involved.”

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

