Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Two tax officials held for bribery in Patna
patna news

Two tax officials held for bribery in Patna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a superintendent and an inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Patna in an alleged bribery case, officials said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:56 PM IST
HT Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a superintendent and an inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Patna in an alleged bribery case, officials said.

The agency also conducted searches at the residences of the arrested accused, identified as superintendent Umesh Prasad and inspector Akhilesh Kumar Singh. They were posted at the office of Directorate General of GST, Intelligence, Zonal Unit, Patna.

A case was registered against the officials on the basis of a complaint alleging that they demanded 50,000 for favouring the complainant’s firm in the enquiry of bank transactions.

On getting information, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of 10,000 from the complainant.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Patna, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP