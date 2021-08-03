Home / Cities / Patna News / Two tax officials held for bribery in Patna
Two tax officials held for bribery in Patna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a superintendent and an inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Patna in an alleged bribery case, officials said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:56 PM IST

The agency also conducted searches at the residences of the arrested accused, identified as superintendent Umesh Prasad and inspector Akhilesh Kumar Singh. They were posted at the office of Directorate General of GST, Intelligence, Zonal Unit, Patna.

A case was registered against the officials on the basis of a complaint alleging that they demanded 50,000 for favouring the complainant’s firm in the enquiry of bank transactions.

On getting information, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of 10,000 from the complainant.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Patna, officials said.

