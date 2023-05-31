2 teens killed after being hit by truck in Bihar’s Jehanabad, driver flees

Two teens were killed after their bicycle was hit by a sand-laden truck in Bihar’s Jehanabad on Wednesday morning, police said. The incident took place under Hulasganj police station limits at state highway-4, said police.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the two students of Class 9, both residents of Kokarsa village, were returning home from coaching when a speeding truck hit their bicycle killing them on the spot.

Following the accident, an irate mob of students and locals set ablaze the truck, said police, adding the truck driver and one other person abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot fearing the mob.

“The driver and cleaner of the truck managed to flee after the accident. Efforts are on to arrest them,” police said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Bus conductor, infant killed in accident near Haridwar

Police said the angry mob also vandalized and ransacked at least half a dozen sand-laden trucks in the area and demanded compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two sub-divisional officers, along with other police personnel, arrived at the accident spot where the mob pelted stones at them injuring three cops, police said, adding they had to resort to mild lathi charge to pacify the mob.

After taking the situation under control, the police recovered the body of the deceased students and sent them to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, an officer said.

Meanwhile, the locals said that they have given multiple complaints to the police and authorities about the rash and negligent driving by sand truck drivers in the area, however, no action has been taken in this regard. According to a local, they were frustrated that police officers and others did not take their complaints seriously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail