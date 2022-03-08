Uproar in House over RJD’s reference to RSS on women’s day
Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Tuesday after leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav intervened in support of RJD MLA Anita Devi’s remark quoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement in a magazine that ”women should be housewives and men should be breadwinners”.
Tejashwi got up to speak in an otherwise all-women show in the assembly on the International Women’s Day after BJP legislators protested Devi’s remarks and demanded this be removed from the proceedings.
Deputy chief minister Renu Devi said she was herself from RSS. “Women work equally with men in the RSS. I am from Sevika Samiti and we strive to serve the society,” she said, even as BJP and RJD members started shouting at each other. The presiding officer, Jyoti Devi, had a tough time telling members to maintain decorum and not name any individual who is not part of the House.
As Tejaswhi Yadav got up to speak, the woman legislators from the treasury benches tried to prevent him. “I have not said anything unparliamentary, nor has Anita Devi. She just quoted a magazine article with a statement attributed to the RSS chief. My mother was the first woman CM of Bihar when I was a child, but I still recall the derisive remarks made against her. But she proved herself,” he said.
It all happened during the debate on the agriculture department’s budgetary demand of ₹3585.31 crore, which was later passed with voice vote without Opposition.
Agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh said Bihar had made significant progress not only in agriculture production and productivity, but also in agriculture education, with three universities in the field and five Krishi Kamran awards from the Centre .
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Covid side-effects in women: Why women suffer longer than men; expert take
According to certain studies, while the Covid symptoms largely remain the same for men and women to begin with, the latter faced more extensive ones post the disease which also take a little more time to recover as compared to men. As per a Lancet article published in November 2020, while globally Covid-19 case fatality rates are higher among men than women, in a few countries, such as India, fatality rate is higher in women.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.
-
World Kidney Day: Diabetes can damage your kidneys; watch out for warning signs
There is a number of ways in which diabetes contribute to kidney damage from blood vessel becoming leaky, urine retention in bladder, to increase in bacteria growth. Sadly, there is no visible symptoms in case of early stages of diabetic kidney disease and only regular checkups can help detect any problem.