Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday morning appeared to be upset when questioned about the sensational murder of Indigo’s station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. Nitish was at an inauguration function, when journalists sought his reaction to Rupesh murder case, eliciting a sharp response from the CM.

“Do you know who killed Rupesh? Don’t link (the murder) it with law and order situation. Crime doesn’t happen after taking permission,” a visibly irked Kumar told media personnel.

He suggested media should talk to the state’s police chief, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, over the developments in Rupesh’s murder case probe.

When informed that none of the top police officials, including the director general of police (DGP) were picking their official phones, the chief minister spoke to the DGP, asking him to provide details of investigation to the media.

“I spoke with the DGP, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed (to probe the murder case). Don't demoralise the police. Police is doing their job. If someone doesn't carry out their duty, action is taken,” he said.

Kumar attacked the Opposition led by RJD and suggested that they should look at the crime record when they were in power in Bihar.

“What used to happen before 2005? There was a lot of crime. Is it the same today?,” he asked and added, “Why don’t you ask those, whose 15-year stint saw the crime graph soar? It is not so today. Show the condition in those days.”

Taking further jibe at RJD’s rule in Bihar, he said, “Pati-Patni rule was known for crime only and the scenario has changed now.”

Defending the state’s crime record during his regime, the CM said that Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on number of crimes reported. He added that the law of the land was being followed in Bihar. “Police are finding out more information. A speedy trial will be done, so that stringent action is taken against the culprit on time. I have been assured by the DGP,” Nitish said.

The Bihar CM also directed the DGP to ensure immediate arrest and tough action against the assailants. "I will not tolerate any kind of crime in Bihar. The police should not hesitate in taking strict action against criminals," Nitish said.

Officials familiar with developments said that the CM was himself monitoring the developments in the murder case, which is being used by the Opposition parties to target him over law and order situation in the state.

“I have been saying this repeatedly. He (Nitish Kumar) is a selected and a nominated CM. He has been selected and nominated by the BJP. Bihar had never seen two deputy CMs but now, we have two deputy CMs from a single party," said Tejashwi Yadav, leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly.

“Who is the maharaja of jungle raaj? Where is the PM now? The selected, nominated CM is a tired man. He is unable to run his department,” Yadav said, continuing his attack on the Nitish government.

Rupesh was shot multiple times by bike-borne assailants outside his apartment in Punaichak area in the state capital on Tuesday evening. Rupesh left behind his wife and two children.

Rupesh’s elder brother Nandeshwar Singh has sought a CBI inquiry into the murder, a job for his wife and arrangements for his children’s education.

While talking to media persons at his Chhapra residence on Friday, Nandeshwar said that despite the chief minister's assurance, Patna police failed to make any breakthrough in the four days after the incident.

“So, CM should hand over the case to the CBI, as we are not at all satisfied with the police inquiry,” he said and alleged that no police officer had bothered to apprise the family of any developments in the case.

“Whatever information we are getting, is from the media,” he said.