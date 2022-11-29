Urban poor in Bihar to get 1 lakh as liquor law rehab programme

In a bid to improve implementation of the prohibition law in Bihar, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to extend a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to all poor families involved in trade of liquor or toddy in any way, for their rehabilitation, officials said.

Earlier, the scheme was valid only for those traditionally associated with the profession. Families of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes were covered under the scheme, which was introduced since the strict prohibition law came in force in April 2016.

This was among 31 proposals that the state cabinet, at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, approved after formal discussion today.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, additional chief secretary (ACS), cabinet, S Siddharth said the new scheme, which was earlier limited to villages, would be implemented in urban areas as well and across all classes and community. “The prospective beneficiaries, identified by Jeevika self-help volunteers, would be given the financial assistance to start their own business or trade,” said the ACS.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved the excise and prohibition department’s proposal to curtail duration for auctioning movable and immovable property, confiscated under the liquor law, from 210 days to 90 days. “As the act stipulated seven months’ time to complete the process, vehicles and other property seized during enforcement of the law had to keet under safe custody for a longer period,” Siddharth said.

In view of the burgeoning complaints in the process of recruitment of Anganbadi sevika and sahayika, the state government has amended the criteria and selection norms for their appointment to maintain transparency. Discontinuing the practice of accepting applications in hard copies, now applicants have to apply online. Minimum educational qualification for sevikas has been upgraded to plus 2 and sahaiya to matriculation. Earlier, qualification was matric and 8th pass for the respective posts.

“Merit list will be finalised by the committee headed by the respective deputy development commissioners of the district. The elected bodies will have to appoint the qualified persons depending up on the merit list. The applicants may approach the appellate authorities in case of grievances,” the ACS said.

