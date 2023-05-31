Bihar slashes penalty for liquor transportation

Vehicles with genuine papers caught transporting liquor to other states via Bihar will be now be released on payment of lower penalty, said a senior official.

Currently, owners of the vehicles found transporting liquor through Bihar, where liquor is banned since 2016, face a penalty equal to 50% of the insured value of the vehicle for its release with the court’s permission. (HT Photo)

The new provision will come in to effect after the amendment in the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2022, as approved by the cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday, is notified in the gazette, additional chief secretary S Siddharth said on Wednesday.

“As per the modified norms, competent authorities can release vehicles transporting liquor in the dry state on payment of either 10% of the insured value of the vehicle or ₹5 lakh after consulting the judicial authorities,” Siddharth said.

Siddharth said that in certain cases, it was found that owners of new vehicles transporting liquor are unable to pay 50 per cent of its insured value. “Besides, it was also realised that in some cases, vehicle owners were not involved in violation of the prohibition laws,” he said.

The proposal for the amendment was placed before the cabinet by the prohibition, excise and registration department.

Earlier too, the state government has modified various stringent provisions of the anti-liquor law, including amending replacing imprisonment with fine for first-time or non-habitual offenders.

