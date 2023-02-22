Watch: ‘Is it England?’ Bihar CM slams farmer for using 'too much English'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar hit out at a farmer Tuesday for using 'too much English' at an event - triggering a stormy reaction from the opposition - and lectured him about the importance of indigenous languages. The incident took place at an agriculture roadmap event hosted by the state at which the farmer, Amit Kumar, was sharing his experiences.

Amit Kumar began his address by praising the Nitish for creating an encouraging environment for young farmers. He said that he - as a management graduate - could have had a career in Pune but was persuaded to give it up for mushroom cultivation in his home district.

However, he was interrupted by the chief minister for using 'too many English words' - a jab that drew applause. "...If you’re doing farming, it is the profession of a common man… you have been called here to make suggestions but half of what you are saying is in English… is this England?" the Janata Dal (United) boss said.

"This is India, no?" the chief minister said, adding lockdowns due to Covid-19 and 'increased smartphone addiction' during that time had led many to 'forget their own languages'.

Following the chief minister's remarks, the speaker apologised before resuming.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nikhil Anand slammed the chief minister's comment as 'ridiculous'. "Is CM Nitish Kumar annoyed with English language itself or with its usage by the subalterns? His objection to the use of English words in a public address is absolutely ridiculous," Anand told news agency PTI.

