Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Feb 20-22)

    Experience Patna’s vibrant culture with comedy, spoken word, heritage walks, art exhibitions, and stand-up shows this February 22 across the city

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:28 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Love for better and verse

    At Patna Open Mic by Live Stories, participants present original poetry, monologues, and short narratives before a live audience. (Representative photo)
    At Patna Open Mic by Live Stories, participants present original poetry, monologues, and short narratives before a live audience. (Representative photo)

    What: Check out Raanjhanaa, a comedy set that blends stand-up and poetry, centered on personal retellings of love, attraction, confusion, and heartbreak. Comedian Shubham uses short poems, shayari, and conversational humour to trace how romantic situations unfold in everyday life. From first crushes to mixed signals, overthinking, and the initial awkwardness that often defines modern relationships, love is depicted not as a spectacle but as a chain of small experiences, observed with self-awareness and gentle irony.

    When: February 22 (Sunday), 3 pm

    Where: Planet Patna

    Entry: Prices start from 99

    Bronze and beyond

    What: A new exhibition, Timeless in Bronze, brings together a wide range of sculptural works by over 30 global artists exploring bronze as both medium and message. Cast by bronze artist Rajkumar Pandit, the display highlights how artists engage with the material in different ways. From classical references to contemporary interpretations, the works showcase a medium that conveys weight, detail, durability, and expression through themes of memory, labour, and transformation. The exhibition invites visitors to examine each piece closely to see how bronze remains relevant in contemporary artistic practice.

    When: Till March 31, 10 am

    Where: Bihar Museum

    Entry: Prices start at 25

    A spoken word gathering

    What: At Patna Open Mic by Live Stories, participants present original poetry, monologues, and short narratives before a live audience. The format is informal, allowing each speaker a few minutes to share works shaped by personal experience, observation, or imagination. Performances move across Hindi and English, reflecting varied voices and styles rather than a single theme. Expect humour, reflection, and social commentary in this experimental space, where writers can test new material and first-time performers can step into the spotlight. With no fixed script, the evening unfolds through a sequence of voices, each adding a distinct tone, perspective, and rhythm to the shared listening experience.

    When: February 22 (Sunday), 2 pm

    Where: Brewmn Coffee

    Entry: Prices start from 99

    Laugh, rant, repeat

    What: Uncensored is a stand-up showcase designed for adult audiences, where performers present material shaped by candid thought and unrestrained expression. The jokes are raw, real, and unpredictable, moving through personal anecdotes, dating mishaps, social contradictions, and stray observations drawn from contemporary urban life. The language reflects informal, late-night humour, where exaggeration and honesty often intersect. With multiple comedians in the lineup, the evening unfolds through shifting moods rather than a single theme.

    When: February 22 (Sunday), 6 pm

    Where: The Bifrost Studio

    Entry: Prices start from 199 for one, 299 for two

    Streets full of stories

    What: Embark on a guided heritage walk through key historic sites across Patna City by joining Gulzar-e-Patna: Tour of the Old City. The route includes Paschim Darwaza, a western gateway linked to Sher Shah Suri’s fortified city, and the 19th-century Badshah Manzil in Guzri Bazaar. Explore Padri Ki Haveli, one of the oldest churches in Bihar, and the historic Christian Cemetery dating back to the 18th century. Visit Bada Imam Bara in Gulzar Bagh, associated with Shia mourning traditions, Badar Ghat along the Ganga, and the colonial-era Opium Factory at Gulzarbagh. The tour highlights built heritage, religious landmarks, and traces of trade and colonial presence within the city’s older fabric.

    When: February 22 (Sunday), 7.30 am

    Where: Planet Patna

    Entry: Prices start at 600

    recommendedIcon
    Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

    Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Patna News/Weekend Events You Can’t Miss In Patna (Feb 20-22)
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes