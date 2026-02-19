Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Feb 20-22)

Love for better and verse At Patna Open Mic by Live Stories, participants present original poetry, monologues, and short narratives before a live audience. (Representative photo)

What: Check out Raanjhanaa, a comedy set that blends stand-up and poetry, centered on personal retellings of love, attraction, confusion, and heartbreak. Comedian Shubham uses short poems, shayari, and conversational humour to trace how romantic situations unfold in everyday life. From first crushes to mixed signals, overthinking, and the initial awkwardness that often defines modern relationships, love is depicted not as a spectacle but as a chain of small experiences, observed with self-awareness and gentle irony.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 3 pm

Where: Planet Patna

Entry: Prices start from ₹99

Bronze and beyond

What: A new exhibition, Timeless in Bronze, brings together a wide range of sculptural works by over 30 global artists exploring bronze as both medium and message. Cast by bronze artist Rajkumar Pandit, the display highlights how artists engage with the material in different ways. From classical references to contemporary interpretations, the works showcase a medium that conveys weight, detail, durability, and expression through themes of memory, labour, and transformation. The exhibition invites visitors to examine each piece closely to see how bronze remains relevant in contemporary artistic practice.

When: Till March 31, 10 am

Where: Bihar Museum

Entry: Prices start at ₹25

A spoken word gathering

What: At Patna Open Mic by Live Stories, participants present original poetry, monologues, and short narratives before a live audience. The format is informal, allowing each speaker a few minutes to share works shaped by personal experience, observation, or imagination. Performances move across Hindi and English, reflecting varied voices and styles rather than a single theme. Expect humour, reflection, and social commentary in this experimental space, where writers can test new material and first-time performers can step into the spotlight. With no fixed script, the evening unfolds through a sequence of voices, each adding a distinct tone, perspective, and rhythm to the shared listening experience.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 2 pm

Where: Brewmn Coffee

Entry: Prices start from ₹99

Laugh, rant, repeat

What: Uncensored is a stand-up showcase designed for adult audiences, where performers present material shaped by candid thought and unrestrained expression. The jokes are raw, real, and unpredictable, moving through personal anecdotes, dating mishaps, social contradictions, and stray observations drawn from contemporary urban life. The language reflects informal, late-night humour, where exaggeration and honesty often intersect. With multiple comedians in the lineup, the evening unfolds through shifting moods rather than a single theme.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 6 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio

Entry: Prices start from ₹199 for one, ₹299 for two

Streets full of stories

What: Embark on a guided heritage walk through key historic sites across Patna City by joining Gulzar-e-Patna: Tour of the Old City. The route includes Paschim Darwaza, a western gateway linked to Sher Shah Suri’s fortified city, and the 19th-century Badshah Manzil in Guzri Bazaar. Explore Padri Ki Haveli, one of the oldest churches in Bihar, and the historic Christian Cemetery dating back to the 18th century. Visit Bada Imam Bara in Gulzar Bagh, associated with Shia mourning traditions, Badar Ghat along the Ganga, and the colonial-era Opium Factory at Gulzarbagh. The tour highlights built heritage, religious landmarks, and traces of trade and colonial presence within the city’s older fabric.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 7.30 am

Where: Planet Patna

Entry: Prices start at ₹600